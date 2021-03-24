Rising Hell is a Rogue-lite Platformer, Launches in May for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publishers Chorus Worldwide, Toge Productions, and Another Indie, and Tahoe Games announced the vertical platformer rogue-lite, Rising Hell, will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight your way through hordes of blood-lusting demons and escape hell as you unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell!

Heavy-metal riffs and pixelated madness will accompany you as you fight your way out from the depths of fiery hell, facing the bugs-ridden Beelzebub’s Lair, and other pits of hell with different creatures, bosses, and living traps lurking around. Chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building will be your key to help you climb your way out of hell in this adrenaline-pumping vertical platformer.

Key Features:

Vertical Rogue-lite – Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline.

– Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline. Epic Boss Battles – Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more.

– Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more. Multiple Game Modes – Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own leaderboards.

– Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own leaderboards. Unlockable Characters – Play and unlock different characters that will give you a variety of different playstyles and strategies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

