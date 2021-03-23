Bloomberg: Switch Upgrade to Use New Nvidia Graphics Chip, Releases Later This Year - News

It was reported earlier this month that Nintendo plans to announce a new Nintendo Switch model with a bigger Samsung OLED screen later this year. The new Switch model will have a seven-inch, 720p resolution screen.

Bloomberg is now reporting on some new information on the upgraded Nintendo Switch model. The new Switch model will have support for Nvidia's DLSS, which is a rendering technology that uses AI to deliver improved graphics more efficiently. This will help the new model reproduce game visuals at 4K resolution when docked.

The new Switch model will have a better CPU and increased memory. DLSS support will require new code added to games and sources said that it will mainly be used in future titles.

Analysts expect the new Switch model will be more expensive than the current $299 model, which has been at that price point since launch in March 2017. The analysts expect a price of $349.99 or $399.99.

"$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99," said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman.

