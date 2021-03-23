Outriders Dev Says Game Won't Have Same Issues Like Cyberpunk 2077 Did on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Outriders game director Bartek Kmita and lead game designer Piotr Nowakowski in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 on last-generation hardware and if they have dealt with similar problems.

"I don’t know exactly what challenges [CD Projekt RED] had with their game," they said. "We see the results, and they were not as expected, but [we are not aware] about the exact things. It’s hard to say, that’s the first thing.

"Second, of course, we have our own problems that we need to overcome. And looking at the game as it plays on the consoles right now, I don’t think we have similar challenges to overcome, and the game just works on consoles. [Whether] on the previous gen, on the current one, we are covered. So yeah, I don’t expect as having similar issues like other developers."

Outriders will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on April 1.

