Amazon Games Opens Montreal Studio, Developing AAA Online Multiplayer Game

posted 1 hour ago

Amazon Games has announced it has opened up a new studio based in Montreal, Canada. It will focus on creating a AAA online multiplayer based on a new IP.

The developer founding members include head of production Luc Bouchard, creative director Xavier Marquis, head of product Alexandre Remy, and content director Romain Rimokh.

"Montreal’s rich vein of creative talent will be a valuable asset as we continue building our development and publishing teams," said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games. "The highly skilled and experienced team at our new Montreal studio shares our commitment to creating best-in-class online games, and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and passion for building deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences. I look forward to watching them invent on behalf of customers as they grow their team and develop their first project."

Creative Director Xavier Marquis added, "Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space.

"From our first discussion, we felt a true connection with the people at Amazon Games, their approach to gaming and the sheer amount of knowledge, expertise and technology available there. It is quite humbling and we couldn’t be more excited to start a studio with them."

