Final Fantasy XI Reboot Cancelled

posted 2 hours ago

Nexon has cancelled the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI Reboot, which was in development for mobile platforms.

Nexon was working with Square Enix on the rebooted game, however, the two companies determined the game did not meet the quality standards that fans of the Final Fantasy series would have expected. The staff working on Final Fantasy XI Reboot have been moved to other projects.

Final Fantasy XI R was announced in March 2015 and was originally going to release in 2016.

Thanks, Gematsu.

