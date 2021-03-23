Shadow Man: Remastered Arrives April 15 for PC, later for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Nightdive Studios announced Shadow Man: Remastered will launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 15, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The Shadow Man comic series reboot will release on April 28. Shadow Man #1 will be available at retail and online stores.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in 1999 for the PC, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast, Shadow Man: Remastered follows Michael LeRoi, the current holder of the voodoo warrior moniker “Shadow Man,” as he battles the forces of darkness attempting to cross-over from their realm into the world of the living. Join Michael as he fights his way through the swamps of Louisiana, the back alleys of New York City, and the dark and terrifying land of Deadside in his mission to keep supernatural threats from invading the land of the living.

Shadow Man: Remastered comes with a bevy of awesome new features that take advantage of modern gaming hardware, including:

4K widescreen support for the latest monitors

No more jaggies thanks to anti-aliasing and all sorts of other post-processing magic

A whole new visual experience with dynamic shadow mapping and per-pixel lighting

Never-before-seen content cut from the original game

High Dynamic Range (HDR) rendering to really take advantage of modern displays

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 versions coming soon

