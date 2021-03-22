Nintendo and Niantic Announce Pikmin App 'Design to Make Walking More Fun' - News

Nintendo and Niantic have announced the two companies will jointly develop apps that combine Nintendo's characters with Niantic's AR technology.

The first app is based on the Pikmin franchise, with gameplay that is designed to encourage people to walk. It will launch later this year, with Niantic as the publisher.

"As we continue to expand our games portfolio, it was a natural next step to team up with Nintendo," Niantic CEO John Hanke said. "We’re looking forward to shaping the future of AR together, bringing Nintendo’s beloved game characters to life for mobile game players around the world."

Nintendo representative director Shigeru Miyamoto added, "Niantic’s augmented reality technology has made it possible for us to experience the world as if Pikmin are secretly living all around us. Based on the theme of making walking fun, our mission is to provide people a new experience that’s different from traditional games. We hope that the Pikmin and this app will become a partner in your life."

