Capcom Wants Resident Evil Village to be Most Successful in Franchise in Terms of Sales and Quality - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom is putting on the final touches to Resident Evil Village as the game will be launching on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom’s EMEA and UK marketing director Antoine Molant in an interview with GamesIndustry said the goal for the company is that Resident Evil Village will be the most successful game in franchise history, in terms of its quality and sales performance.

"Our main ambition for this year, although there's so much going on at the same time, is to make sure Resident Evil Village will be the best-performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality as well as business," said Molant.

Molant added "Let's not forget that Resident Evil Village will also be available for the widely-installed PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as for PC. Internally, the most difficult thing is the breakdown of our forecast, as it is tied to how fast players will transition, and in connection, how hardware availability and future supply will support this."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles