Resident Evil Village PC Specs Revealed - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom has released the system requirements for the PC version of Resident Evil Village.

The minimum specs require an Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM GPU.

The recommended specs require an Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is required in order to support ray tracing.

Capcom does mention that the system requirements subject to change during game development.

Minimum specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.

Recommended specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles