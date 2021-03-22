Resident Evil Showcase Set for April, to Feature 25th Anniversary News - News

Capcom announced it will host a Resident Evil digital showcase in April. It will feature Resident Evil 25th anniversary news and new game content.

"A new Resident Evil Showcase will be dropping this April!" said Capcom in the announcement post. "We don’t want to spoil any surprises, so we’ll leave it to all of you to speculate on what this upcoming presentation might contain."

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

