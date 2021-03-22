Override 2: Super Mech League Black King DLC Out Now - News

/ 47 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer Modus Studios Brazil announced the Black King from Ultraman DLC for Override 2: Super Mech League is now available alongside cross-platform matchmaking.

View the Black King DLC gameplay trailer below:

Read information on the DLC below:

Black King

Black King brings a bevy of slashing, stomping, and chomping attacks to the arena giving him an arsenal of powerful melee attacks.

Black King is a ravenous Kaiju from the Ultraman anime with the power to rip enemies to shreds with ease. The character follows Ultraman and Bemular as the third of four Ultraman characters coming to the game, with Dan Moroboshi releasing in the coming months.

March 22, 2021 Update Patch Notes

Black King — Added a new Ultraman mech.

Added cross-platform matchmaking between Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles