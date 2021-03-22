Tekken 7 DLC Fighter Lidia Sobieska Launches March 23 - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced the Tekken 7 Season 4 DLC fighter Lidia Sobieska will launch on March 23. The Island Paradise stage will release on the same day.

View the launch trailer of the DLC below:

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles