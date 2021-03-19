PayDay 3 Launches 2023 for Consoles and PC, Koch Media to Co-Publish - News

Developer Starbreeze Studios announced PayDay 3 will launch for consoles and PC in 2023 under a co-publishing agreement with Koch Media.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PayDay 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the ‘games as a service’ model," Starbreeze Studios acting CEO Tobias Sjogren said.

"In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of PayDay 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PayDay 3."

Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz added, "We are delighted to welcome Starbreeze as a new partner for our global publishing business. PayDay 3 is shaping up to be an incredible game. Based on what we’ve seen already, PayDay 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight PayDay fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay."

