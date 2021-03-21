Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 17 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the Xbox Series X|S with its predecessor, the Xbox One.

The first week for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the Xbox One it is the week ending November 23, 2013.

The Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch on November 10, 2020, while the Xbox One had a staggered launch. The Xbox One launched in North America, parts of Europe, Australia, and South America on November 22, 2013, and in Japan, China, and other European countries in September 2014.

Xbox Series X|S Vs. Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 45,237 - XOne

Gap change over last month: 83,564 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 136,683 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 3,944,563

Xbox One Total Sales: 3,807,880

During week 17, the Xbox One closed the gap when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 45,237 units. In the last month the Xbox Series X|S has grown its lead by 83,564. The Xbox Series X|S lead has grown to 136,683 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.94 million units in 17 weeks, while the Xbox One has sold 3.81 million units. Week 17 for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending March 6, 2021 and it is the week ending March 15, 2014 for the Xbox One, which is the week Titanfall launched.

The Xbox One sold 93,867 units in its 18th week to bring its lifetime sales to 3.90 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is already ahead of the sales of the Xbox One after 18 weeks and is 29,767 units away from week 19.

The Xbox One crossed four million units sold in week 20, five million units sold in week 37, and six million units in week 47.

