PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through March 6 - Sales

/ 752 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2018 – (Week ending January 13 to March 10)

2019 – (Week ending January 12 to March 9)

2020 – (Week ending January 11 to March 7)

2021 – (Week ending January 9 to March 6)

"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 264,134 (-57.0%)

Xbox Series X|S – n/a

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 1,324,092 (54.7%)

Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 113,045 (-89.6%)

Sony

PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 859,765 (-62.9%)

PlayStation 5 – n/a

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles