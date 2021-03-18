Life is Strange Remastered Collection Announced, Includes Remastered Life is Strange and Before the Storm - News

Publisher Squair Enix and developers Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine Games have announced Life is Strange Remastered Collection for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

The collection includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered. It is also included in the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, which launches on September 10, and will be available as a standalone release.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Life is Strange Remastered

Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered

Life is Strange: Before the Storm returns with remastered visuals across characters & environments.

Set three years before Life is Strange, you play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

Key Features:

Remastered visuals across characters and environments.

Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance.

Updated and refined gameplay puzzles.

Engine and lighting upgrades.

Includes previously released Deluxe Content: Chloe Outfits and “Farewell” Bonus Episode.

Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings.

Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events.

Distinct licensed soundtrack and original scores.

