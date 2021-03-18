Embracer Group Raising Over $890 Million for More Acquisitions - News

Embracer Group, the THQ Nordic and Koch Media parent company, is looking to make even more acquisitions as the company has now raised more than $890 million, according to GamesIndustry.

The publisher has issued 36 million new Class B shares at SEK 210 ($24.71) per share. This is expected to raise SEK 7.6 billion ($893.9 million), which will be used to "further strengthen the company's financial position and, of course, continue its ongoing acquisition strategy."

Embracer Group is looking to acquire more publishers, developers, and "other assets." The other assets is likely purchasing the rights to IPs as it has done in the past. The company is evaluating a "growing number of potential near-term acquisition targets."

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said they "are delighted that the interest in Embracer Group has proven to be outstanding among both investors. This capital injection of SEK 7.6 billion enables us to continue our strategy in welcoming more new great companies to the group."

Embracer recently acquired Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion, as well as mobile publisher Easybrain and US developer Aspyr Media.

