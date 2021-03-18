Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 72,610, PS5 Sells 37,851 - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 41,734 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 14, 2021.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in second with sales of 25,287 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third with sales of 18,802 units.

A-Train All Aboard! Tourism (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 16,179 units. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,917 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,610 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 37,851 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,921 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 718 units, and the 3DS sold 872 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 41,734 (518,121) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 25,287 (2,031,842) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 18,802 (2,452,076) [NSW] A-Train All Aboard! Tourism (Artdink, 03/12/21) – 16,179 (New) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 02/25/21) – 12,917 (248,990) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,231 (3,726,462) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,947 (4,198,272) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,055 (6,690,200) [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix, 02/26/21) – 9,720 (122,622) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,690 (1,852,323)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 38,951 (15,315,653) Switch Lite – 33,659 (3,413,094) PlayStation 5 – 31,878 (407,223) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,973 (76,036) PlayStation 4 – 2,908 (7,770,323) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 872 (1,158,377) Xbox Series X – 650 (29,076) Xbox Series S – 68 (7,725) PlayStation 4 Pro – 13 (1,575,689)

