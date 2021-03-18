Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 10th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up from fourth to third place. Super Mario Party is up two spots to fourth and FIFA 21 remains in fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 10, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario Party FIFA 21 Minecraft Ring Fit Adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla Super Mario 3D All-Stars The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

