Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 by the German USK games rating board.

There is no specific next-generation release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, there was a next-generation upgrade for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game that optimized the game for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions can get the next-generation upgrade for free.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in November 2019.

