Play at Home 2021 Adds 10 PS4 Titles for Free This Spring

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced an update for its Play at Home 2021, which will make 10 more PlayStation 4 games available for free to download this year. This includes Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4, which was made available for free starting March 1.

The nine titles that will be available for free can be downloaded from March 25 to April 22, with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition available from April 19 to May 14.

Here is the list of games that are part of Play at Home 2021:

PlayStation 4

ABZU – From the artistic mind behind Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, ABZU is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life.

– From the artistic mind behind Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, ABZU is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life. Enter the Gungeon – Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.

– Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Rez Infinite – Prepare yourself for the ultimate version of Rez, a thrilling journey of sights and sounds and shooting action, remastered and upgraded by members of the original development team exclusively for PlayStation 4 and (optional) PlayStation VR.

– Prepare yourself for the ultimate version of Rez, a thrilling journey of sights and sounds and shooting action, remastered and upgraded by members of the original development team exclusively for PlayStation 4 and (optional) PlayStation VR. Subnautica – You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica‘s oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

– You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica‘s oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful. The Witness – The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler: each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

– The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler: each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free download between April 19 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET to May 14 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

PlayStation VR

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – Get a whole new perspective on platform games, thanks to PlayStation VR, in this daring rescue operation. Take control of Astro in a massive adventure to rescue his crew, where the PlayStation VR headset puts you right in the thick of the action. Judge every jump with accuracy and be curious—there are lots of secrets to discover in your daring quest.

– Get a whole new perspective on platform games, thanks to PlayStation VR, in this daring rescue operation. Take control of Astro in a massive adventure to rescue his crew, where the PlayStation VR headset puts you right in the thick of the action. Judge every jump with accuracy and be curious—there are lots of secrets to discover in your daring quest. Moss – Moss is a single-player action-adventure puzzle game and new IP from Polyarc tailor-made for the virtual reality platform. In Moss, players meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. While exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened.

– Moss is a single-player action-adventure puzzle game and new IP from Polyarc tailor-made for the virtual reality platform. In Moss, players meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. While exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened. Thumper – Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell.

– Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell. Paper Beast – Experience a dreamlike odyssey in virtual reality. Discover a wild ecosystem, born from lost Internet data. Be the first to explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures, and shape your environment to overcome obstacles and puzzles. Unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust).

