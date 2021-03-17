Where the Heart Leads Launches July 13 for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Armature Studio announced the surreal native adventure game, Where the Heart Leads, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 13.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

One stormy night, Whit Anderson attempts to save the family dog and tumbles down a mysterious sinkhole. Within, he finds a distorted reality and a wondrous, terrifying power to change his history by reaching back into the moments that defined his life. Guide Whit through his recollections, discovering whether the grass is greener and where you were always meant to be.

Key Features:

Take the journey of a lifetime as Whit Anderson, an artist and would-be farmhand who retraces his steps as a child, parent, and elderly man.

Hundreds of choices across a 600,000-word script, equal to five novels and offering virtually limitless permutations.

Dozens of endings and hundreds of outcomes. For many choices, a consequence.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles