Age of Empires: Fan Preview Set for April 10, to Feature Age of Empires IV and More

posted 2 hours ago

The Age of Empires team announced it will be celebrating the franchise with an Age of Empires: Fan Preview on Saturday, April 10 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. The event will be 30 minutes long and be live streamed on AgeofEmpires.com, Twitch, Facebook Live, the Xbox YouTube channel, and Bilibili.

The Fan Preview event will feature Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. There will be a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaigns, and more of Age of Empires IV.

