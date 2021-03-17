Returnal Gets Story Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have released the story trailer for the third-person roguelike shooter, Returnal.

"Today, we are very proud to debut our new story trailer for Returnal with you all and reveal more information about the game’s story ahead of next month’s release," said Housemarque narrative designer Greg Louden via the PlayStation Blog. "This PS5 exclusive combines explosive action, roguelike elements, and cinematic storytelling to create a dark, sci-fi action thriller.

"Storytelling is a big new feature to Housemarque games and we have a bold story to tell. Our goal with Returnal is to tell a mysterious, layered, and haunting story that – like our explosive action gameplay and roguelike twists – is something you discover, replay, and rethink on every play.

"Our narrative direction and storytelling philosophy with Returnal is that the story should not compromise the gameplay. Instead it should rationalise, deepen, and blend with it."

View the story trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Break the cycle of chaos on an always-changing alien planet.

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies.

Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.

Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Key Features:

Intense Combat – Fight to survive in this third-person roguelike shooter. Take on ruthless enemies in explosive, bullet hell-fueled combat.

– Fight to survive in this third-person roguelike shooter. Take on ruthless enemies in explosive, bullet hell-fueled combat. Thrilling Exploration – Manage equipment and resources carefully – every time you die, you restart from the beginning. Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to enhance your abilities in future cycles.

– Manage equipment and resources carefully – every time you die, you restart from the beginning. Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to enhance your abilities in future cycles. Haunting Narrative – Piece together fragments of Selene’s memories as she seeks out answers. Forge a personal connection with the planet as you explore its constantly evolving and decaying terrain.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Fast Loading – Jump through portals between worlds with the PlayStation 5 system’s ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won’t leave you waiting to restart after you die.

– Jump through portals between worlds with the PlayStation 5 system’s ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won’t leave you waiting to restart after you die. Adaptive Triggers – Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger—go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire.

– Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger—go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire. Haptic Feedback – Sense in-game actions big and small—while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.

– Sense in-game actions big and small—while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons. Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear the action from every direction in 3D Audio—bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.

Returnal will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

