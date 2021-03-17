Sephonie is a Story-Driven Platformer, Announced for PC - News

Developer Analgesic Productions has announced story-driven platformer, Sephonie, for PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in Q2 or Q3 2021.

Memories Linger Across Time, Deep Beneath the Island’s Surface…

In this story-driven 3D platformer, explore Sephonie Island’s massive cave network, and link with unidentified species using the novel Puzzle Grid system. Explore the island’s depths as shipwrecked biologists Amy, Ing-wen, and Riyou, unravelling mysteries both scientific and spiritual, watched over by a supernatural being who exists beyond human history.

Sephonie is the newest game from Analgesic Productions’ Marina Kittaka and Melos Han-Tani, creators of the Anodyne series, Even the Ocean, All Our Asias, and more.

Parkour-esque Platforming

The caves of Sephonie vary wildly from lush, jade chasms to reddish flora-filled sandstone caverns. Their physical and rocky layouts demand a fitting moveset! Fling yourself over high ledges using the satisfying Teledash Vault, activate the quick-but-risky Sprint when you need to cover long distances, and deftly Wallrun across dangerous outcroppings.

When the obstacles become insurmountable, use the plants and animals of the environment to unlock powerful new abilities like soaring high jumps and swift grapples.

The Relaxing and Casual Puzzle Grid System

The trio must research the island’s unknown creatures by Linking with them. Using the one-of-a-kind “Puzzle Grid” system, you’ll rotate and place a series of multi-colored puzzle pieces onto the board, and connect large, same-colored islands. Each creature has different challenges to overcome!

There’s no ‘right’ solution to Linking: use your intuition to react to the creature’s moves and what appears on the board, and you will soon be on your way to success!

The caves are full of both small and massive creatures, each with their own importance to the cave’s ecosystem.

A Research Trip Gone Awry

In the near future, three biologists are on a joint research trip to use their ONYX implants to research the creatures of the uninhabited Sephonie Island. However, a mysterious phenomenon destroys their ship, leaving them shipwrecked.

Amy Lim, Taiwanese-American and bold leader, hails from the midwestern USA town of Bloomington. Riyou Hayashi, an analytically-minded Japanese-Taiwanese researcher, calls the bustling Tokyo his home. And Ing-wen Lin, a kind and considerate Taiwanese scientist, lives in Taipei.

The trio will find their motivations and loyalties put to the test as they navigate Sephonie’s caverns, facing not only rocks and creatures but also their deepest memories and dreams. As they grow more intimate with each other and the island, an ancient force, brewing deep in the island’s abyss, may threaten their newfound relationship, and the world…

Key Features:

A deep, emotional story about the close bonds of a trio, the priorities of nations, and the delicate connection of humans and nature, spanning beyond human history.

A human experience crafted entirely by the IGF Grand Prize-nominated duo of Marina Kittaka and Melos Han-Tani, behind works such as Anodyne 1 and 2, Even the Ocean, and All Our Asias.

Anodyne 1 and 2, Even the Ocean, and All Our Asias. Master a parkour-esque moveset to sprint, wallrun, jump, and fling yourself through Sephonie Island’s rocky and physical caverns!

A novel and accessible Puzzle Grid System that will stretch your brain in fun ways.

A beautiful and varied cave system filled with all manner of large and surprising creatures, visually brought to life by Marina Kittaka.

A lush, melodic and ambient soundtrack by Melos Han-Tani.

