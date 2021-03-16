A Shiba Story Announced for PC - News

Developer Foxdog Farms has announced A Shiba Story for PC via Steam. It will launch in late summer or early fall.

You are a rookie dogsitter who’s been asked to care for Sunday, your uncle’s Shiba Inu. Sunday’s a cute dog, but this is no easy assignment for someone new to the world of canines: He’s stubborn, difficult, and he won’t even let you pet him! Can you learn the art of dogcare and win this persnickety pup’s friendship?

Make memories with your new canine companion as you scoop up poop, play fetch, and explore a quiet city neighborhood. Learn to understand Sunday’s moods and mannerisms—from his body language to his unique barks – to make him happy. Earn Sunday’s love and respect and maybe you’ll even get to pet the dog!

Enjoy everyday life with a Shiba Inu.

Become a Shiba Sage! Learn to read Sunday’s mood from tail wags, ear wiggles and barks.

Feed, groom, play fetch, and more as you make memories together.

Earn Sunday’s trust to get him to do new tricks like running or wearing silly hats.

Explore a neighborhood based on real San Francisco locales.

Experience a comedic and nostalgic story about the ups and downs of dog ownership.

Meet and play with other dogs (and maybe even a cat).

You can pet the dog, but you have to work for it.

