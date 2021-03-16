Super Bomberman R Online Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Konami announced the 64-player online battle royale game, Super Bomberman R Online, will launch as a free-to-play title on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game launched for Google Stadia in September 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

As Bomberman returns with the gameplay that has made the franchise a party game classic—blast through battlefields, find hidden power-ups and use them to blow away foes, the action in Super Bomberman R Online erupts to new-heights with the “Battle 64” mode. Delivering the ultimate battle royale experience, up to 64 players are spread across 16 starting battlefields. As levels are cleared and players are whittled down, the number of battlefields continue to shrink until the ultimate final battle to be the last bomber standing.

Super Bomberman R Online brings more than 100 customizable feature combinations, including numerous costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself. Players can further discern themselves from the rest with the optional Premium Pack (SRP $9.99 USD), giving access to 14 additional bomber characters that pay homage to classic Konami IPs such as Gradius, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and more!

While anyone in the world can jump into a “Battle 64” room, the Premium Pack allows players to create their own private Room Match with rulesets that include “Battle 64” mode, “Standard” mode with up to 16 players or “Grand Prix”. Grand Prix divides players into two teams of up three-versus-three to compete in earning points with the highest point total after the two battle rounds wins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles