Worms Rumble Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch in 2021

Publisher and developer Team17 announced the first real-time, arena-based 32 player Worms game, Worms Rumble, will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is out now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for frantic Deathmatches and intense Last Worm Standing!

Use a variety of fan-favorite weapons like the Bazooka, Shotgun and Sheep Launcher plus all-new additions to the armory to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customize your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented.

Key Features:

The First Real-Time Worms! – You won’t find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in real-time! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back!

– You won’t find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in real-time! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back! 32-Player Cross-Platform Multiplayer – Play with friends online across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch!

– Play with friends online across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch! Classic Weapons with New Ways to Play – Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favorite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Holy Hand-grenade and Sheep launcher and the all-new Hammerhead, Plasma Blaster and Rocket shield.

– Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favorite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Holy Hand-grenade and Sheep launcher and the all-new Hammerhead, Plasma Blaster and Rocket shield. Events, Challenges, and “The Lab” – Take part in seasonal and community events, and daily challenges for additional XP and in-game rewards. And experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab. Each week brings new experimental game modes with new fun ways to play!

– Take part in seasonal and community events, and daily challenges for additional XP and in-game rewards. And experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab. Each week brings new experimental game modes with new fun ways to play! Player Customizations – Earn XP and in-game currency to unlock and purchase weapon skins, outfits, accessories and emotes! Mix and match to create your own personal style on the battlefield.

