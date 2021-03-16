Hell Let Loose Headed to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Black Matter Party announced the World War II first-person shooter, Hell Let Loose, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2021 when the PC via Steam version leaves Early Access and gets the full release.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight in the most iconic battles of the Western Front, including Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy and more. This is combat at a whole new scale… with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle.

Featuring more than nine sweeping maps modelled on real reconnaissance images and satellite data, the entire battlefield is divided up into large capture sectors—allowing for emergent and constantly unique gameplay that pits two forces of fifty players in a fight to the death across fields, bridges, forests and towns on an ever-evolving front line. When a sector is captured, it will generate one of three resources for your team, creating a complex meta-game that will influence your team’s march to victory.

An Epic Theatre of War – Take to the battlefield in 50 vs 50 multiplayer across huge maps. Choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon and armor unit types, each equipped with different weapons, vehicles and equipment. Play as an Officer, Scout, Machine Gunner, Medic, Engineer, Tank Commander and more to experience every aspect of World War II combat.

– Take to the battlefield in 50 vs 50 multiplayer across huge maps. Choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon and armor unit types, each equipped with different weapons, vehicles and equipment. Play as an Officer, Scout, Machine Gunner, Medic, Engineer, Tank Commander and more to experience every aspect of World War II combat. Hardcore Gameplay – Dropping you in more than 9 iconic battlefields of World War II – such as Omaha Beach, Carentan and Foy is at the heart of the Hell Let Loose experience. Historical vehicles, weapons, uniforms are intricately detailed, and the combat is as brutal and bloody as it was on the day. Combat takes place on huge, to-scale maps from real battle locations, recreated using archival aerial photography and satellite imagery in stunning detail using Unreal Engine 4.

– Dropping you in more than 9 iconic battlefields of World War II – such as Omaha Beach, Carentan and Foy is at the heart of the Hell Let Loose experience. Historical vehicles, weapons, uniforms are intricately detailed, and the combat is as brutal and bloody as it was on the day. Combat takes place on huge, to-scale maps from real battle locations, recreated using archival aerial photography and satellite imagery in stunning detail using Unreal Engine 4. Fight Together, Win Together – Hell Let Loose is not about kill to death ratios—teamwork is central to gameplay. Communication is essential. Players work together beneath the leadership of officers and their Commander to take strategic targets on the battlefield and dominate the opposition. Hell Let Loose is a game that demands teamwork and communication not only to win, but to survive.

– Hell Let Loose is not about kill to death ratios—teamwork is central to gameplay. Communication is essential. Players work together beneath the leadership of officers and their Commander to take strategic targets on the battlefield and dominate the opposition. Hell Let Loose is a game that demands teamwork and communication not only to win, but to survive. Unique Meta Game – Fight for victory by breaking through the enemy lines on a large, evolving battlefield. The unique sector capture metagame requires teams to make continual large scale tactical decisions as to where to attack or defend. Manage resources and supplies to call in support, bombing runs, new vehicles, strafing runs and to reinforce strong-points or flank enemies. Strategy is key to success.

Key Features:

Fight in epic 50-versus-50 multiplayer battles.

Two distinct game modes—Offensive and Warfare

Nine maps with more added frequently—land at Omaha Beach, fight through Carentan and into the frozen forests of Foy before climbing Hill 400.

Never fight the same battle twice – 99 capture point variations per map, means thousands of potential battles.

Play and master one or many of 14 unique roles, including: Officer, Medic, Machinegunner, Commander, Crewman, Sniper, and more.

Constantly updated with new maps, weapons, features and fixes.

True to life ballistics and recoil patterns create satisfying, skillful gunplay.

In-game proximity VOIP, command VOIP, and unit VOIP.

Brutal combat – friend and foe are dismembered by heavy weapons.

Persistent player progression—show off your experience by unlocking new uniforms, loadouts and other customization options as you level up each individual role, as well as your player.

Take control of a huge array of World War II vehicles—including the Tiger, Sherman, Stuart, Puma, and more—with additional vehicles still to come.

Bombard and wipe the enemy from the field by taking control of heavy weapons—such as anti-tank guns and artillery.

Build defenses on the battlefield to fortify your position.

Use teamwork to smash through the enemy front line and push through to victory.

Play the game as the Commander and lead your team to victory using different abilities as you orchestrate your forces via the tactical map.

