Todd Howard: Fallout 76 is One of the Most Played Games on Xbox

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard during the Bethesda and Xbox roundtable last week admitted the team got very little right when it came to Fallout 76 at launch. He talked with the head of Xbox Phil Spencer after the troubled launch who put him in touch with some people at Xbox for some advice on ways to fix and improve the game.

After several updates, Howard says Fallout 76 is now one of the most played games on Xbox.

"When that game launched, the litany of issues we had, and we let a lot of people down," said Howard. "There was very little we didn’t screw up, honestly.

"And one of the people that I called was Phil [Spencer]. And I said ‘Hey, there’s so many things we’re dealing with, what advice do you have?’ And he put me in touch with some people at Xbox who are able to look at all of the games in the system and what was important and wasn’t important to the other games that made it for the long haul. And that kind of advice really, really helped us.

"And now, seeing 76 being one of the most played games on Xbox, we’re just incredibly fortunate to be there."

Spencer during the roundtable said the ZeniMax acquisition is about delivering great exclusive games that will ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. This essentially confirms that the vast majority of future Bethesda games will be released as Xbox console exclusives, as well as on PC and platforms that support Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox does plan to honor contracts with current Bethesda games like with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, which were announced as PlayStation 5 console exclusives, with a release also on PC. He also said that games already released on other platforms will continue to be supported.

