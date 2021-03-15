Balan Wonderworld Day One Patch Balances Gameplay, Adjusts the Controls, and Rebalances the Difficulty - News

Balan Wonderworld is just over a week away from release and producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto in a new post on the official Square Enix website detailed the day one patch for the game.

The day one patch will rebalance the gameplay and difficulty, and adjust the controls.

"I've spoken to you today about both the negative and the positive, as well as finding the balance in our hearts," said Fujimoto. "Staying true to the nature of Balan Wonderworld, I would like for us to follow in the footsteps of the enigmatic maestro, Balan, and find balance within our own heart. Especially when it comes to addressing feedback that we’ve received from our demo.

"There’s been a wide range of opinions and responses to the demo, and unfortunately at the current stage of development, it simply isn't feasible to reflect every piece of feedback into the game. However, to offer you all a more balanced gameplay experience, we will be implementing a day one patch for the full game.

"Specifically, this patch will adjust movement controls, camera movement, and rebalancing of the difficulty. There's just over a week left until launch now, so I hope you all enjoy the world of Wonderworld to your heart's content!"

Balan Wonderworld will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 26, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

