Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4 Launches March 22 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced Season 4 of the massively multiplayer party. game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, will launch on March 24. The latest season will take the Fall Guys to a "neon-drenched Blunderdome of the future."

View the Season 4 trailer below:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, and will launch this summer for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

