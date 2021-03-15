Klang 2 Headed to Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Launches Q3 2021 - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Tinimations announced the rhythm action game, Klang 2, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam versions in Q3 2021.

The game supports English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese on all platforms, as well as Russian, Korean, and Simplified Chinese Simplified languages.

"Klang 2‘s gripping story will flesh out the details laid out in the original Klang while providing an improved rhythm-action experience everyone will love," said Tinimations founder Tom-Ivar Arntzen.

"I’ve listened to feedback from players and fine-tuned the gameplay, focusing on what players loved most and making it even better."

Strike enemies in rhythm with a mighty tuneblade. Sense the cadence of incoming attacks across 30 handcrafted stages with semi-procedural elements. Defeat powerful bosses who can alter the fabric of a universe formed around melody. Strive for perfection, taking on six sections of increasingly difficult songs at both normal speed and unlockable faster versions of each using mouse and keyboard, gamepad, drawing tablet or touch controls.

Crystal caves and ice cream deserts depicted in a techno-greek art style, with inspiration drawn from synthwave, musical symbolism and Mediterranean sculptures, set a beautiful backdrop for the pulsing journey. Follow the sound of 30 intense EDM tunes from lead audio collaborator bLiNd as well as Otographic Music, City Girl, James Landino, and other artists down a narrative path exploring Klang’s past, the darkest corners of his mind, and what comes next.

