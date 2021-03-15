The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars announced for iOS and Android - News

Bandai Namco has announced free-to-play game, The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars, for iOS and Android. The game will have in-app purchases, A release date was not given.

The Idolmaster SideM is a subseries to The Idolmaster and is focused on male idols.

View a trailer of the game below:

