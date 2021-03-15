Murder Mystery Machine Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Blazing Griffin announced the detective adventure game, Murder Mystery Machine, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021. The game first launched for Apple Arcade in September 2019.

"By launching Murder Mystery Machine on new platforms, we’re pleased to allow more players to enjoy this unique and thrilling experience," said Microids Indie vice president Vincent Dondaine.

"We’re proud to accompany Blazing Griffin through this process, a studio renowned for the quality of their previous games such as The Ship: Remasted and Murderous Pursuits."

Blazing Griffin co-head Justin Alae-Carew added, "We are thrilled to be working with Microids Indie and are excited to receive their support and expertise to bring Murder Mystery Machine to new platforms and new audiences."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Murder Mystery Machine, you join the D.C.A., the District Crime Agency. Your mission consists in helping detectives Cassandra Clarke, the young recruit, and Nate Houston, the experienced inspector, to solve numerous cases. It all begins when politician Frank Daniels is found dead in what looks like a burglary. Our two heroes will soon find themselves involved in a series of complex and interconnected crimes. Will you be up to the challenge and uncover the truth?

You will have to investigate multiple crime scenes putting your analytical and deduction skills to the test. Collect clues, connect evidence, interrogate suspects and find out who the culprits are.

Key Features:

A Plot Written by Masters – Murder Mystery Machine‘s story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish.

– Murder Mystery Machine‘s story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish. Engaging Deduction Mechanics – Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you’ll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth.

– Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you’ll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth. Detailed and Varied Environments to Explore – Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama.

– Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama. A Modern Noir Art Style – Enter a modern noir stylish world! The dark scenes are lit with a neon glow and the atmospheric staging enhances the game’s wider sense of mystery.

