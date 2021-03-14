Severed Steel is an FPS, Launches Summer 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Greylock Studio announced single-player first-person shooter, Severed Steel, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

View a trailer of the game below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Severed Steel is a single-player first-person shooter featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Key Features:

A Unique Fighter – Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading—pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands.

– Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading—pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands. Stylish Combat – Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.

– Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights. Fully Destructible Environment – Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 millimeter rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon.

– Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 millimeter rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon. Dynamic AI – No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles