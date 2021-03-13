Chenso Club is a Roguelike Brawler, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Aurora Punks and developer Pixadome have announced roguelike brawler, Chenso Club, for consoles and PC via Steam.

"Chenso Club has been one of those projects we’ve been wanting to make for a long time," said Pixadome director Conny Nordlund. "We’ve worked with our composer 'Knasibas' since we were 14. So it always made sense to us to make an intellectual property inspired by his music. For every Knasibas album, there has been an anime girl on the cover. This is what sparked the idea of making a heroine game with cute anime girls.

"Personally, I took a lot of inspiration from 90s cartoons such as The Powerpuff Girls when I started the concepting phase. I love how violent that show was but still incredibly charming and playful at the same time. My hopes are that this also comes through in Chenso Club."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s raining aliens! When killed, they leave behind a life force that brings inanimate objects to life. Only the Chenso Club can stop them in this chainsaw-splitting, side-scrolling, brawler / roguelike / platform fighter.

The Chenso Club is a group of girls-turned-fighters who are using the aliens’ life force to beat them at their own game:

Blue is an android who “woke up” when the aliens swarmed her lab and their life force seeped into her power core. She wields a mean chainsaw.

is an android who “woke up” when the aliens swarmed her lab and their life force seeped into her power core. She wields a mean chainsaw. Carmine is a royal guard who was armed with a hammer when the aliens stormed the castle. They’ve taken the king hostage, and she’s not happy about it.

More characters to be announced!

The Chenso Club girls like to show off their newfound powers. Learn their moves and collect power ups to see what these fighters can do. Two game modes are available now: Endless, a chaotic marathon that gets harder as you play, and Versus, an arena-style match between two Chenso girls.

You can play solo, but Chenso Club is even better with a friend—couch co-op or online. Team up in Endless mode to kick ass together, or go head-to-head in Versus mode to battle for the spotlight!

Key features:

Fight with Attitude – The Chenso Club girls are sassy, strong, and eager to show off their moves.

– The Chenso Club girls are sassy, strong, and eager to show off their moves. Punch, Jump, Slash, and Smash – Procedurally generated levels are different each time you play.

– Procedurally generated levels are different each time you play. Collect Life Force from Aliens You Kill – Trade for power ups to make your fighter faster and stronger—but don’t spend it all! That life force also keeps YOU alive.

– Trade for power ups to make your fighter faster and stronger—but don’t spend it all! That life force also keeps YOU alive. Play Solo or With Friends – Play solo in Endless mode, or indulge the Chenso girls’ competitive nature with couch co-op in both Endless and Versus modes.

