Wave Break Arrives Late Spring for Switch and PC

posted 54 minutes ago

Developer Funktronic Labs announced Wave Break will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in late spring. The game first launched for Google Stadia in June 2020.

View the developer commentary trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Play with friends or compete online via split-screen local couch co-op and ranked online multiplayer in Trick Attack, Deathmatch and Turf War (soon) modes. Then, it’s skateBOAT or die in campaign mode as the rivalry between Wave Break’s usual suspects plays out in an episodic storyline involving guns, kickflips, and blood money.

Trick out your ride and get new threads too via unlocked skills and items that’ll have you shredding Wave Break in style. From tropical beaches to frozen tundras, experience skate parks in a brand new way with a dynamic and high-tech physically-based fluid simulation.

Vibe out to Wave Break’s fresh synthwave soundtrack produced by Crush Music, which will evolve and update periodically with new pack-sized EP drops, pop-up radio shows, and other creative integrations.

Key Features:

Arcade SkateBOATING Moves – Chain together sweet trick combos to boost your score, and fill up your special meter to perform special physics defying moves for massive points.

– Chain together sweet trick combos to boost your score, and fill up your special meter to perform special physics defying moves for massive points. Boat on Boat Violence – Shoot your opponents with a selection of firearms in aquatic vehicular combat, and build your special meter to go into “bullet time” for slow-motion precision shooting.

– Shoot your opponents with a selection of firearms in aquatic vehicular combat, and build your special meter to go into “bullet time” for slow-motion precision shooting. Online and Local Multiplayer – Play on the couch with a friend in local split-screen, or play with other players online, with rank-based matchmaking and private matches.

– Play on the couch with a friend in local split-screen, or play with other players online, with rank-based matchmaking and private matches. Competitive Game Modes – Compete for the highest score in Trick Attack, gun down your opponents in Death Match, and take over territory in Turf War (Turf War coming soon!).

– Compete for the highest score in Trick Attack, gun down your opponents in Death Match, and take over territory in Turf War (Turf War coming soon!). Single Player Story Campaign – Challenge the classic style objectives, collectibles and score missions, as well as an episodic storyline of guns, kickflips and blood money.

– Challenge the classic style objectives, collectibles and score missions, as well as an episodic storyline of guns, kickflips and blood money. Fresh Synthwave Soundtrack – Vibe out to an evolving 80’s inspired Soundtrack featuring brand new original music from an array of acclaimed artists.

– Vibe out to an evolving 80’s inspired Soundtrack featuring brand new original music from an array of acclaimed artists. Boat Loads of Customization – Stop by the “Beach Boutique” shop for the latest fashions to dress up your characters, visit Jimmy Jimbo to purchase different boats, accessories, and skins, and don’t forget to hit the Gym to buff up your character’s stats and attributes.

– Stop by the “Beach Boutique” shop for the latest fashions to dress up your characters, visit Jimmy Jimbo to purchase different boats, accessories, and skins, and don’t forget to hit the Gym to buff up your character’s stats and attributes. Park Creator Madness – Create the park of your dreams using our advanced Park Creator in-game! Create and edit ONLINE with friends, or do it solo for super-focus. Custom artwork supported, both spraypaints and full 3D models! Steam Workshop fully supported! Try out other’s parks to get some ideas for your own, or play them with your friends!

