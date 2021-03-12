The Elder Scrolls Online Tops 18 Million Players - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda released the MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online, in April 2014 and the game has steadily grown in popularity over the last nearly seven years.

ZeniMax Online Studios Studio Director Matt Firor during the Bethesda and Xbox roundtable this week revealed The Elder Scrolls Online has surpassed 18 million players, with over three million new players joining in 2020.

Firor admitted the game had its issues when it first launched, however, the development team has worked to address the problems. The game has seen the release of three major expansions - Morrowind, Summerset, and Elsweyr - and a host of different DLC.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A next-generation version is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but has no release date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles