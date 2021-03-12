Xbox Acquisition of Tango is a 'Great Step' to Expand Its First-Party Presence in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 692 Views
With the Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media acquisition now complete for Microsoft the number of first-party Xbox studios has grown from 15 to 23. One of the newly acquired studios is the Japanese-based Tango Gameworks. This is the first Japanese video game studio to be owned by Microsoft.
Tango Gameworks was founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and is the developer behind The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the roundtable chat with Bethesda said that he is ready to go visit Tango and that it is a studio he has a lot of respect for.
"I’m ready to go to Tokyo, to go see Tango [Gameworks], a studio which I have such respect for [and] the history of the creations there," said Spencer and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.
"I’ve talked for a long time about our desire to have more of a first-party presence in Japan. This is a great step there. Thinking about the map of where these teams are, and talking about all the games they’re working on… I can’t wait to speak to the Tango team and get to know them."
Tango founder Shinji Mikami on a recorded video during the roundtable said he was "look[ing] forward to the inspiration that will spark from our new relationship with the people at Xbox."
The next game from Tango Gameworks is the PlayStation 5 console timed exclusive, Ghostwire Tokyo.
The Xbox has historically struggled in Japan and so far the Xbox Series X|S isn't performing any better than previous Xbox consoles in the country.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.
Yes! The Evil Within was one of my favorite games from the last gen. Hope we get to see a third entry!
MS should put Mikami in charge of a whole Xbox division in Japan. Use him as an advocate to talk with other JP devs in order to get both 2nd party exclusives and stronger 3rd party support on Xbox.
I just hope that Microsoft can growth their influence and that all Japanese studios see value in putting their game on the Xbox platform even if after a time exclusive on Sony platform. Yakuza series on game pass was an eye opener and hopefully the Persona series will eventually make its way to Xbox.
I don't think this will have much impact if any in Japan. Evil Within games are great, and were my favorite Resident Evil type games after RE4 until Capcom finally decided to make good Resident Evil games again recently. Japan is Nintendo country at this point.
If i have to bet, this is the first studio that will get shut down because of not making enough money for microsoft. Now that we know microsoft will make all these games exclusives and taking into account their games sold poorly and most of sales was on sony consoles. its not gona be pretty.
zenimax make sony look like idiots selling exclusivity for this game knowing they will be selling themselfs to microsoft.
othe studio i fear is prey devs , others studios are fine and probably the games will be better than if they didnt get sold to microsoft. Microsoft will not want a cyberpunk and fallout 76 type of release for elders scrolls
I very much so doubt that MS would close Tango, for 2 reasons:
- I did the math a few days ago and Tango's 2 games so far seem to have sold between 1.5 and 2.5m on Xbox + PC combined. With exclusivity on Bethesda games driving some PS owners to buy an Xbox Series S|X or to play Bethesda games on PC, sales for Tango's future exclusive games on Xbox and PC should increase compared to Evil Within 1 and 2. Considering they are the smallest of Bethesda's AAA studios (around 100 devs I believe) and therefore have the lowest budgets of them all, I'm pretty sure that MS will be able to get enough sales and Gamepass downloads on their games to satisfy the suits.
-
I very much doubt that MS would choose to close their sole Japanese developer and risk damaging their already fragile relationship with Japanese developers.
As for the Prey studio, Arkane Austin, I also think they'll be fine. While it's true that Prey (2017) didn't have amazing sales, they're working on a new IP by the director of Dishonored 1 and 2, rather than a Prey sequel. Prey IP seems to have moved back to it's original developers, who founded Zenimax's Roundhouse Studios after Human Head shut down.