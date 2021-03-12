Xbox Acquisition of Tango is a 'Great Step' to Expand Its First-Party Presence in Japan - News

posted 7 hours ago

With the Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media acquisition now complete for Microsoft the number of first-party Xbox studios has grown from 15 to 23. One of the newly acquired studios is the Japanese-based Tango Gameworks. This is the first Japanese video game studio to be owned by Microsoft.

Tango Gameworks was founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and is the developer behind The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the roundtable chat with Bethesda said that he is ready to go visit Tango and that it is a studio he has a lot of respect for.

"I’m ready to go to Tokyo, to go see Tango [Gameworks], a studio which I have such respect for [and] the history of the creations there," said Spencer and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

"I’ve talked for a long time about our desire to have more of a first-party presence in Japan. This is a great step there. Thinking about the map of where these teams are, and talking about all the games they’re working on… I can’t wait to speak to the Tango team and get to know them."

Tango founder Shinji Mikami on a recorded video during the roundtable said he was "look[ing] forward to the inspiration that will spark from our new relationship with the people at Xbox."

The next game from Tango Gameworks is the PlayStation 5 console timed exclusive, Ghostwire Tokyo.

The Xbox has historically struggled in Japan and so far the Xbox Series X|S isn't performing any better than previous Xbox consoles in the country.

