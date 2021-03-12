Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 9th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Minecraft has re-entered the top 10 in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons jumps up from eighth to fourth place. FIFA 21 is up two spots to take fifth place.

Super Mario Party and Pokemon Sword and Shield drop one spot to sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is up one spot to ninth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 9, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Super Mario Party Pokemon Sword and Sword The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

