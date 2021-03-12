13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Ships Top 400,000 Units Worldwide - Sales

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced. announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped over 400,000 units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 300,000 units sold in January 2021.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim first launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in November 2019 and in other countries in Asia in March 2020. The game launched in the west on September 22, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!

Key Features:

Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style.

Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future.

The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat.

Along with the recognition of Japanese game industry leaders, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has won numerous awards.

Accolades:

Japan Game Awards 2019, Future Division Winner

Famitsu Dengeki Game Award 2019, Best Scenario Award & Best Adventure Award (2 divisions)

Japan Otaku Awards 2019, Grand Prize

IGN Japan Game of the Year 2019, 6th Place

IGN Japan User’s Choice 2019, 2nd Place

Weekly Famitsu (PS4 Special Feature, sold March 12th, 2020), Ranked in 10th for “PlayStation 4 Must-Play Titles,” selected from all PlayStation 4 titles ever sold

51st Seiun Award, Media Category, Nominee

