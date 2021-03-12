Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Takes 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 7, 2021.

NBA 2K21 shoots up to second place and Grand Theft Auto V is down to third place. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up from sixth to fourth place, and EA Sports UFC 4 fights its way up to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla EA Sports UFC 4 Tekken 7 Persona 5 Strikers FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption II Little Nightmares II

