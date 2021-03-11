Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths Of The Eastern Realm DLC Launches March 25 - News

Ubisoft announced the second of three planned DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, called Myths of the Eastern Realm, will release on all platforms on March 25.

The second DLC sees you play as a new hero named Ku. It adds a new open world, characters, and a story inspired by Chinese mythology.

A free quest, titled We Are Not Alone, has been added to the base game that gives you a taste of what to expect in the upcoming Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

It's official: our second DLC, Immortals Fenyx Rising - Myths of the Eastern Realm releases MARCH 25! 🙌 Learn more on our website! — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) March 11, 2021

