Former God of War Producer Rhonda Cox Joins The Initiative

The Xbox studio The Initiative has been building up a talented team and last December announced Perfect Dark for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The developer has gained another video game veteran. The former God of War gameplay features producer, Rhonda Cox, announced on her LinkedIn page she has joined the studio as a senior producer.

"Very excited to announce that I’ve accepted a Senior Producer position at The Initiative where I’ll be working on the recently announced Perfect Dark game!" she said. "I’m beyond ecstatic to take this next step in my career, and to be a part of a franchise I’ve held dear since childhood."

Along with her work on God of War at Sony Santa Monica, she was also a producer on Respawn Entertainment's Stars Wars Jedi Fallen Order and spent many years working at Activision Blizzard before that.

