Global Video Game Console Market Reached Record of $53.9 Billion in 2020

posted 6 hours ago

The worldwide video game console market reached a new record of $53.9 billion in 2020, according to a new report from analytics firm Ampere Analysis. This figure is up 19 percent year-over-year and is expected to continue to grow in 2021 to $58.6 billion.

Sony was the number one market leader in 2020, accounting for 46 percent of the console, which is down from 49 percent in 2019. Microsoft's marketshare declined by one percent to 23 percent.

With Sony and Microsoft decreasing their marketshare slightly in 2020, Nintendo increased to just under 31 percent of the total console market. This is thanks to the growth in the Switch, with about $7 billion spent on Switch hardware.

50 percent of the money spent on software went to Sony's consoles. However, when it comes to just physical game sales Nintendo was number one.

Digital content grew in 2020 and accounted for 67 percent of video game spending in 2020, which is up from 59 percent in 2019.

