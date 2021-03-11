Vaporum: Lockdown Launches March 22 for Switch, Later for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Fatbot Games announced the dungeon RPG, Vaporum: Lockdown, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 22 for $21.99, and later this year for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store in September 2020.

Grid-based dungeon crawler RPG in an original steampunk setting. Follow the story of a scientist trying to escape a tower, a place of a secret research project gone wrong.

Vaporum: Lockdown, a prequel to Vaporum, is a grid-based dungeon crawler RPG in an original steampunk setting, inspired by old-school classics of the genre. Follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist struggling to survive disastrous events that happened in the tower of Arx Vaporum.

First-person real-time combat

Unique Stop Time Mode

Puzzles and level-wide objectives

Gadget-based RPG system

Lots of exploration, loot, and character customization

Mysterious storyline filled with secrets

Fully voiced main characters

Immersive steampunk setting

You will encounter nasty enemies with unique strengths and attack patterns. To beat them, you will have to employ a broad array of weapons, gadgets, upgrades, and smart tactics.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of powerful toys to play with. Many different weapon types, each with a specific use, synergistic armor pieces, gadgets that allow you to raise your own army of underlings or to manipulate the battlefield, boosters, and more.

Prepare to solve many kinds of puzzles and hazards, using various interactive elements, which will test both your wits and reflexes. The overall storyline will have you piecing together a solution to the main obstacle, where the individual pieces are spread over several levels. You will learn a lot about the world and its inhabitants through voiced dialogs, phonodiaries, and written notes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

