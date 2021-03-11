Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 90,000 Units - Sales

/ 596 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 53,603units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 7, 2021.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (NS) is in second with sales of 33,677 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in third with sales of 31,760 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth with sales of 20,197 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 89,927 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,509 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,145 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 566 units, and the 3DS sold 790 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 53,603 (476,387) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 02/25/21) – 33,677 (236,073) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 31,760 (2,006,555) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 20,197 (2,433,274) [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix, 02/26/21) – 19,841 (112,902) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,684 (3,714,231) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,052 (4,187,325) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,731 (6,680,145) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 10,094 (3,990,761) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,760 (1,843,633)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 57,148 (15,276,702) Switch Lite – 32,779 (3,379,435) PlayStation 5 – 18,622 (375,345) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,887 (70,063) PlayStation 4 – 3,131 (7,767,415) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 790 (1,157,505) Xbox Series X – 543 (28,426) Xbox Series S – 23 (7,657) PlayStation 4 Pro – 14 (1,575,676)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles