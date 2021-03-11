Alkimia Interactive Established to Develop Gothic Remake - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

THQ Nordic has announced the formation of a new studio based in Barcelona, Spain called Alkimia Interactive that will be developing the Gothic remake for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The studio opened its doors in summer 2020 and has been building up a "team of passionate RPG developers." The team is growing and is currently hiring for multiple roles.

"We strive to build Alkimia Interactive as a top-notch RPG studio," said Alkimia Interactive studio head Reinhard Pollice. "Our ambition is to become one of the best addresses for PC / console core game development in the South of Europe."

Development on the Gothic remake is "well underway" and the first showing of the game will be revealed "in the next couple of months."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles