MazM: The Phantom of the Opera Arrives March 25 for Switch and PC

Publisher CFK and developer Growing Seeds announced the mystery adventure game, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 25 for $14.99. Nintendo eShop pre-orders for the game will include a 20 percent discount and will be available for $11.99.

MazM: The Phantom of the Opera will support English, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

View the official launch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The third installment in the MazM Series, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera is the modern reinterpretation of the original novel, a French gothic mystery story written by Gaston Leroux in 1910.

The game features immersive classic-style music and unique aesthetics depicting characters living in the 19C Belle Époque France. As a detective, player must find out the truth of “The Phantom of the Opera” incident that once shook the Parisian opera house.

The player unveils the secrets of the opera house by collecting various notes about characters and historical trivia. In addition, the game provides many different ways to enjoy the scenario with mini-games and illustrations.

